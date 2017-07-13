A roadside delivery waited for no man or woman — not even police officers.
That was the case when a police ambulance had to stop not long after midnight Thursday and let a baby boy enter the world, Nassau police said.
Police went to a Massapequa home on Shell Street after getting a 911 call about a woman, 26, having contractions.
She was nine months pregnant, and on the way to the hospital, the ambulance stopped because the baby was ready, police said.
Officers and a police medic helped deliver the child, police said.
Then the baby’s entourage made their way to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where both mother and child were admitted, police said.
Other details were not released; Nassau police plan to hold an 11 a.m. news conference on the newest county resident.
