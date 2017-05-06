Nassau County police are enacting several security measures for the Long Island Marathon this weekend.

On Friday, Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano said “while no specific threat exists,” he asked residents to remain vigilant and to call 911 “if something or someone seems suspicious.”

A “large contingent” of uniformed police officers will be assigned to cover the marathon, including Emergency Services and other units equipped with portable radiation detectors, according to an advisory issued Saturday.

All bags and backpacks will be subject to K-9 explosive detection before going on UPS trucks to the finish line, and K-9s will patrol general areas.

Officials warned any bags or packages found on the ground will be discarded or destroyed. Only clear bags, to be provided by race officials at check-in, may be used at the participants’ baggage check. Spectators are not allowed to bring bags into the finish line area in Eisenhower Park. Personal items should not be stashed by participants along the race route.

The one-mile and 5k races took place Saturday morning, while Sunday is the big day for long-distance runners, with the 10k, half marathon and marathon, which last year had over 550 finishers.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Participants should arrive early to allow for time to get around modified road closures near the start and finish lines and leave enough time to park and get to the starting line, the advisory said. Only registered participants will be permitted to the starting line area on Charles Lindbergh Boulevard on Sunday, including those in the marathon, half-marathon, and 10k races.

Vehicles at the starting line and other staging areas must be credentialed and known to officials in advance. Staff and volunteer-only areas also require vehicle credentials as well as individual credentials to enter.

New “start-line parking areas” at Nassau Community College will help ease morning congestion getting into Eisenhower Park, an addition that officials called an “improvement” from past years, to give participants a relatively short walk to the starting line.

New shuttle buses will run during the weekend, from Eisenhower Park back to NCC parking lots after the Sunday race; from the Westbury Long Island Rail Road station to Mitchel Field for the Sports & Fitness Expo; and to and from the start and finish areas on Sunday.