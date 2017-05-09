A contingent of Nassau County police officers on Tuesday morning is set to embark with fellow cops from across the country and internationally on the Police Unity Tour bicycle ride, a 300-mile race to raise money for a national memorial to law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

About 20 Nassau officers are riding this year in the memory of slain Nassau Police Officer Geoffrey J. Breitkopf, who was killed by friendly gunfire while on duty on March 12, 2011. Five Nassau police officers have been killed in the line of duty in the past six years, officials said.

“It’s important for us to remember them and remember their families,” said Nassau Lt. Timothy Rooney, who’s on the board of the New York chapter of the bike ride.

The charity bicycle ride, about 300 miles over four days, kicks off Tuesday morning for the New York chapter at the World Trade Center in Manhattan and ends at the National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial and Museum in Washington, D.C., where thousands of other police officers on bikes will converge.

A ceremony to mark the start of the ride is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday in front of the reflecting pools at the Sept. 11 memorial with the reading of the names of all law enforcement officers from New York who were killed in 2016 and the names of the police officers killed in the 9/11 attacks, police said.

The officers will then depart along the West Side Highway to the Holland Tunnel and into New Jersey, heading south for their destination in Washington, D.C., where they’re expected to arrive Friday, police said.

Two officers from the Metropolitan Police Service in Scotland Yard, London, are riding alongside the Nassau cops, police said. About 200 officers from the Port Authority Police Department and other local police jurisdictions will also participate in the ride.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The tour, in its 21st year, raises money for the upkeep of the museum and memorial, which is inscribed with the name of every law enforcement officer killed while on duty in the country. This year organizers estimate the ride will raise in excess of $2 million.

Breitkopf, 40, a member of Nassau’s Bureau of Special Operations, was killed by friendly fire from a Metropolitan Transportation Authority police officer at a Massapequa crime scene.

MTA officer Glenn Gentile shot Breitkopf, who was in plainclothes and carrying a gun, because he thought he was an armed suspect, officials have said. Then-Nassau District Attorney Kathleen Rice deemed Gentile not criminally responsible for Breitkopf’s death.

Acting Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter, who last year biked the tour, said in a statement:

“Although I am not able to participate and ride with the Police Unity Tour this year, I wish them a safe trip on their journey in support of all law enforcement officers and their families that have made the supreme sacrifice.”