Nassau County police are maintaining tight security for the Long Island Marathon this weekend, and officials are asking area residents to be vigilant.

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano said Friday “no specific threat exists,” but he asked residents to call 911 “if something or someone seems suspicious.”

The one-mile and 5k races took place Saturday morning. Sunday is the big day for long-distance runners, with the 10K, half marathon and marathon, which last year had more than 550 finishers.

A “large contingent” of uniformed police officers will be assigned to cover the marathon, including Emergency Services and other units equipped with portable radiation detectors, according to an advisory issued Saturday.

Participants’ bags will be subject to K-9 explosive detection before going on UPS trucks to the finish line, and officials warned any bags or packages found on the ground will be discarded or destroyed.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Participants should arrive early to allow for time to get around modified road closures near the start and finish lines and leave enough time to park and get to the starting line, officials said.

New “start-line parking areas” at Nassau Community College will help ease morning congestion getting into Eisenhower Park, an addition that officials called an “improvement” from past years, to give participants a relatively short walk to the starting line.

In addition, new shuttle buses will run during the weekend, from Eisenhower Park back to NCC parking lots after the Sunday race; from the Westbury Long Island Rail Road station to Mitchel Field for the Sports & Fitness Expo; and to and from the start and finish areas on Sunday.