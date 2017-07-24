Swimmers are advised to stay out of the water at five South Shore beaches in Nassau County after heavy rainfall might have elevated bacteria levels, the county Health Department said.
The department issued the advisory Sunday for Biltmore Beach Club in Massapequa, Hewlett Point Beach in East Rockaway, Island Park Beach in Island Park, Merrick Estates Civic Association in Merrick and Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.