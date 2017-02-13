The Democratic members of the Nassau County Legislature on Monday will call on Sheriff Michael Sposato to resign, sources say.

The legislators’ call for the ouster of Sposato, who runs the jail as an appointee of County Executive Edward Mangano, will follow a finding the Nassau district attorney’s office announced last week that an internal investigation involving a jail nurse accused of smuggling drugs and razors into the correctional facility was mishandled.

District Attorney Madeline Singas’ office found that while missteps weren’t criminal, Sposato’s administration and Mangano’s staff didn’t properly notify prosecutors or police of a potentially criminal investigation.

The district attorney’s office also found that the former Armor Correctional Health Services employee, who has pleaded not guilty in the contraband smuggling scheme and whose felony case remains ongoing, “may have been told that she would not be prosecuted for certain criminal offenses in exchange for information” before prosecutors got involved in the matter.

Nassau Democratic legislators said in a news release they plan on making an announcement late Monday morning “concerning the future of Nassau County’s jail management.”

The contraband scandal happened at a time when Armor had come under intense fire in connection with a series of Nassau inmate deaths, and Democratic legislators have been dissatisfied with the sheriff’s response to their concerns about the performance of the private medical vendor.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

State Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman sued Armor last year in connection with allegations of negligent inmate medical care and the vendor settled the suit by agreeing to a three-year ban in New York, a $350,000 fine.

The caucus’ legislators also bristled when the sheriff refused to answer their questions about Armor when he appeared last year before the government body for a public hearing in connection with his department’s budget.

Sources said legislators also are concerned about the safety of the jail — an issue the correction officers’ union has repeatedly brought to the forefront in light of security problems its members say include contraband smuggling.

Findings from Singas’ office about failures in the handling of the nurse contraband case emerged after Newsday reported in January that Sposato’s administration didn’t initially seek charges against the Armor employee and tried to handle the matter quietly in-house by having her fired and not arrested.

The Armor nurse’s February 2016 arrest for allegedly smuggling razors and synthetic marijuana to inmates only happened after Singas’ office found out independently about the scheme, demanded a briefing from Sposato and launched a probe that then included cooperation from the Sheriff’s Department, Newsday has reported.

The sheriff has repeatedly denied the veracity of the account, including after the correction officers’ union recently called on prosecutors to probe whether jail or county administration officials had obstructed justice in their handling of the contraband case.

Since then, Singas’ office confirmed that the contraband ring arrests happened after “multiple unofficial sources” alerted prosecutors that an Armor employee “had been questioned regarding allegations that she smuggled contraband” into the East Meadow jail.

Two other women charged in the contraband case have since been convicted.