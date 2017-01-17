Nassau County is staging a gun buyback event on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Judea United Baptist Church in Hempstead.
The buyback at the church, at 83 Greenwich St., is from 9 a.m. to noon and is sponsored by County Executive Edward Mangano, District Attorney Madeline Singas, acting Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter and the Hempstead Police Department.
Only guns in working order will be accepted; each rifle is worth $100, handguns $200 each and assault rifles $400 each.
Licensed guns, BB guns, air pistols and replicas will not be accepted.
Guns must be transported in the trunk of a car, unloaded and placed in a shoe box or bag.
The gun buyback program is funded by asset forfeiture dollars from Nassau police and the district attorney’s office, according to a news release.
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated the date of the gun buyback.
