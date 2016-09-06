A Nassau County jail inmate died Monday, marking the sixth inmate custody fatality this year at a time when the East Meadow facility’s private medical provider has come under intense scrutiny after allegations of negligent care.
The 62-year-old male inmate died after suffering heart failure while hospitalized, sources told Newsday.
Records show the man had been jailed on drug charges after his arrest in late August.
The Sheriff’s Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. But the state Commission of Correction confirmed that an inmate had died and that the oversight agency would investigate the fatality.
The commission previously has found that jail medical vendor Armor Correctional Health Services has provided inadequate care in connection with five inmate deaths since the company first won a Nassau contract in mid-2011.
New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman sued Armor in July, saying the company has provided “woefully and dangerously inadequate health services” while continuing to collect millions of dollars in public money.
In addition, Schneiderman’s office has said that four of the previous five inmate custody deaths in Nassau this year “raise serious concerns” about Armor’s care.
However, Armor has repeatedly defended its medical practices and has said it will fight Schneiderman’s lawsuit. The company didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment.
The families of four inmates who have died since 2011 also are suing the county and Armor in federal court.
