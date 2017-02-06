A correction officer at the Nassau County jail was stuck by a needle while patting down an inmate Sunday before jail officials found a different inmate with a second needle that also matched the brand that facility medical provider Armor Correctional Health Services uses, a union official said Monday.

Brian Sullivan, head of the correction officers’ union, said at a news conference Monday that the incident is more evidence of the jail’s contraband problem as he called on the district attorney to probe a separate contraband-related matter at the East Meadow facility.

The union leader sent District Attorney Madeline Singas a letter Friday asking for an investigation into whether Sheriff Michael Sposato or other administration officials obstructed justice by allegedly not pursuing criminal charges at first against an Armor nurse in a contraband smuggling case. The union official said he wants a probe into how the case unfolded that resulted in the February 2016 arrests of the Armor nurse -- who has pleaded not guilty -- and two other women who already have been convicted.

Sullivan’s appeal followed a story Newsday published last month reporting law enforcement sources said Sposato’s administration didn’t seek the nurse’s arrest initially, and tried to handle the matter quietly in-house by having her fired after evidence emerged that she was part of a scheme to smuggle razors and synthetic marijuana to inmates. Sposato has denied the allegation, and his spokesman Friday told Newsday the sheriff would welcome a district attorney’s investigation into what he called “baseless accusations” in order “to put this issue to rest once and for all.”

Singas’ spokesman, Brendan Brosh, on Monday reiterated a statement from Friday saying the district attorney’s office had received the letter and “will review the allegations.”

The arrests happened after Singas’ office found out independently about the smuggling scheme, demanded a briefing from Sposato and launched a probe that then included cooperation from the Sheriff’s Office, sources previously told Newsday.

Sullivan on Monday also criticized the sheriff for what he called a failure to enhance security measures to combat the facility’s contraband problem, including by ordering facility-wide searches for banned items, and pointed to four inmate slashings that have happened in the past two weeks.

Sullivan said the officer stuck by the needle on Sunday was treated at a hospital, is on medication and will undergo prolonged testing for any diseases. He said a drug-sniffing dog led correction officials to another hypodermic needle and syringe in the cell of another inmate nearby, and they also found what could have been a modified syringe during a search of the immediate area.

The union official also criticized the Sheriff’s Department administration for not ordering a search of the whole building and entire jail Sunday, something he has repeatedly said also was not done after the nurse’s arrest.

“I’ve been told by the sheriff, by this administration, ‘We’re going to toss this whole place upside down, we’re going to start from scratch.’ That’s been going on, getting on for a year now,” Sullivan said.

Sposato’s spokesman said Friday that searches were conducted after the recent slashings, and control of contraband “is a constant challenge in any penal institution and is the shared responsibility of all correction officers in the facility.”

The Sheriff’s Department didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry Monday afternoon.