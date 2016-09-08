The Nassau jail’s inmate medical provider has notified county officials it will pull its operations out of the East Meadow facility in 30 days or less if it doesn’t get a payment of about $2 million by Friday, records show.

Armor Correctional Health Services sent a letter Wednesday to Nassau Comptroller George Maragos stating the company’s intentions to withdraw from the jail shortly — despite a contract that ends in May — if the county continues to refuse to pay its July and August bills.

“You are hereby notified that if payment is not received by September 9, 2016 for both the July and August invoices, Armor’s performance under the agreement will be impracticable,” Armor executive Eduardo Bertran said in the letter.

Armor’s letter said the company would have no choice but to “terminate the agreement” and “put into place a plan to leave the site as soon as possible.” The letter said the company would take patient care “into consideration,” but would leave by no later than Oct. 7.

Starting in July, Maragos refused to pay Armor’s monthly bills of about $1 million until the company provided data showing it was meeting performance standards in its contract.

The comptroller’s refusal to make regular payments started after New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed a lawsuit against Armor claiming the company has provided “dangerously inadequate” care to Nassau inmates while continuing to collect millions in public money. The lawsuit also alleged county officials had failed to enforce terms of Armor’s contract related to the vendor’s performance.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Armor and the county are fighting federal lawsuits from the families of four inmates who have died at the jail since the company first won a Nassau contract in mid-2011 that’s worth about $11 million a year.

The state Commission of Correction has found that Armor has provided deficient care in connection with the deaths of five Nassau inmates. In addition, that jail oversight agency is continuing to probe the deaths of the six inmates who have died in Nassau custody this year, including one fatality that happened Monday.

Armor has staunchly defended its medical practices and has said it will fight Schneiderman’s lawsuit. The company, which didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry Thursday, recently said it would consider it a breach of its contract if the county continued to withhold payments.

Armor also said last month that it wouldn’t put in a bid after County Executive Edward Mangano’s administration released a request for proposals earlier this year for a new jail health services contract.

Armor sent copies of its Wednesday letter to Mangano, Sheriff Michael Sposato and County Attorney Carnell Foskey.

Mangano and Sposato didn’t immediately respond to Newsday inquiries on Thursday morning.

In a statement Thursday, Maragos said if Armor’s letter “is intended to intimidate the Comptroller’s Office in order to make payment on claims that have been submitted without proper supporting documentation, duly certified, it will not work.”

The comptroller’s spokeswoman Carla Hall D’Ambra said while Armor’s July and August bills still are under review, her office was close to having all the information it needed to make the July payment.

Maragos’ statement also said he would “urge Armor to focus on providing quality health care and abide by the terms of its contract.”

The comptroller’s statement also suggested Nassau taxpayers “would be served better if the county would sever and terminate its relationship with Armor,” and added: “We should not take the risk of more inmate deaths.”