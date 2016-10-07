The Nassau jail’s controversial medical provider, which threatened a walkout Friday if county officials didn’t meet certain demands, won’t be exiting the East Meadow facility early, according to a sheriff’s spokesman.

“We have received assurances from senior Armor officials at the facility that they will fulfill their contractual obligations through the transition to a new health care provider,” Sheriff’s Department Capt. Michael Golio told Newsday on Friday in a statement.

County Executive Edward Mangano’s administration said last week that officials wouldn’t reopen the contract with Armor Correctional Health Services to make any changes.

That followed Armor’s Sept. 27 letter that said the company would stay beyond Friday and until its contract ends in May, “but must have assurances” the county would meet conditions that included paying it more and providing legal indemnification for any future malpractice claims.

An Armor official also said Nassau officials should “cease and desist” from talking about the company “in the media.”

But Golio’s statement Friday also said “there have not been any changes to the terms of the existing contract and all of the contractual requirements remain in effect.”

Sheriff Michael Sposato, a Mangano appointee who runs the jail, previously had said he had no backup plan for meeting inmate medical needs if Armor exited early. Inmate advocates had expressed concerns that the jail was on the brink of a health care crisis.

Armor didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Armor settled a lawsuit Tuesday with the state attorney general, who had alleged after a series of inmate deaths that the Florida-based vendor provided “dangerously inadequate” care and ripped off taxpayers by still collecting public money for its services.

Under settlement terms, Armor admitted no wrongdoing or liability, will pay a $350,000 fine and won’t be able to bid for New York contracts for three years.

The state Commission of Correction has found Armor has provided deficient care in connection with five Nassau inmates deaths since the company first won a county contract, worth about $11 million a year, in mid-2011. The jail oversight agency also is investigating the six Nassau jail deaths from this year.

Armor’s Sept. 27 walkout threat followed a similar warning it issued Sept. 7, saying in a letter then it would pull its operations out of the jail no later than Friday if the county didn’t pay roughly $2 million of its invoices by Sept. 9.

On Sept. 9, Comptroller George Maragos authorized about half that payment, before approving a transfer of the rest of funds on Sept. 26 – minus about $167,000 for performance penalties.

Maragos halted regular monthly payments to the company after the state attorney general’s July lawsuit. The civil action also had said county officials didn’t enforce performance terms of Armor’s contract by never deducting any financial penalties from its bills despite the company’s “serial failings.”

The comptroller paid Armor’s July and August invoices after the company provided data related to its contract performance. The vendor’s September bill is in Maragos’ office, but a spokeswoman has said payment is still pending his approval.

In the meantime, Mangano’s administration is negotiating with a Tennessee for-profit company to potentially take over as jail medical vendor after picking the company as the best of three bidders who answered a request for proposals for a new contract.

Both the county legislature and the Nassau Interim Finance Authority then would have to approve such a contract.