The Nassau jail’s inmate medical provider has told its local employees their jobs will end with its May contract termination, but county officials said they could activate a provision in the agreement to compel the company to stay longer to aid in the transition to a new vendor.

Armor Correctional Health Services told employees in a Feb. 28 letter, which Newsday obtained from sources familiar with the matter, that workers’ jobs “will be terminated as of midnight on May 31” because it won’t manage the jail’s medical program as of June 1.

But officials in Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano’s administration said Monday that they were prepared, if needed, to rely on a provision of Armor’s contract that could compel the vendor to stay past May 31 to assist in the transition to a new medical provider.

“They are obligated, in the contract … to transition, which supersedes the end of a contract,” Deputy County Executive Charles Ribando said of Armor in an interview.

He and Mangano spokesman Brian Nevin pointed to a section of Armor’s contract that says the vendor “shall, regardless of the reason for termination, take all actions reasonably requested by the county … to assist the county in transitioning the contractor’s responsibilities under this agreement.” It also notes that the subsection’s provisions “shall survive the termination of this agreement.”

While the contract doesn’t put an amount of time on the transition phase, Mangano officials said Armor previously said the process would take about 60 days.

On March 1, Mangano’s administration released a request for proposals seeking bids from New York State-licensed hospitals or hospital affiliates for a new two-year jail health contract.

Nevin said the goal is to hire a new vendor before May 31, but Armor “will be obligated to stick around from when that provider is approved, for a 60-day transition period.”

An Armor spokeswoman didn’t respond Monday to questions about the company’s letter to employees, or about county officials’ statements relating to the contract provision in question.

But she repeated a past statement that the company is “not in negotiations with Nassau County in regards to a contract extension.”

The administration had pitched a month-to-month contract extension to Armor as a potential stopgap to meet inmates’ medical needs while continuing to seek a new vendor.

Armor’s tenure at the jail has been marked by controversy since the county started a public-private partnership with the Florida-based, for-profit vendor in mid-2011 for about $11 million a year. The state Commission of Correction has found the company provided inadequate care in connection with the deaths of five Nassau inmates, and other custody deaths remain under probe.

Armor, which has defended its care, also settled a lawsuit last year that New York State Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman brought against the company that had alleged widespread inmate care deficiencies. In addition, the families of four of the Nassau inmates who have died in custody since 2011 are suing the county and Armor in federal court.

Ribando said Monday that the county hadn’t yet received any contact from potential bidders on the new contract, but officials are prepared to take any interested parties on a jail tour Friday.

The RFP says the county wants to award the contract April 21.