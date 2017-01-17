The Nassau County Legislature’s Republican majority on Tuesday formally asked the state to renew a county property tax abatement that had expired recently without any notice to the roughly 35,000 seniors that received it.

The county lawmakers introduced a bill — known as a home rule message — that requests action from the State Legislature, which must authorize any local tax abatements.

The resolution came after Newsday earlier this week detailed that many seniors were surprised to see their most-recent tax bills missing the popular abatement, which was established in 2002 to offset a 19.3 percent county property tax hike.

Officials estimated that the abatement saved eligible seniors (those older than 65 and earning less than $86,000 a year) 5.5 percent on their annual property taxes, removing about $7 million from the annual rolls.

The original state and county legislation creating the senior abatement always called for its expiration last year, but county officials provided no advance notice, leaving many seniors to call their local and state representatives for an explanation. Some seniors saw their tax bills increase by $200 this year.

After the expiration was publicized, county and state officials began blaming each other for the lapse.

County Legislature Presiding Officer Norma Gonsalves (R-East Meadow) said Tuesday: “We hope that our state legislators accept our ‘home rule message’ and submit the appropriate extension legislation at the state level immediately.”

She said that legislators want the abatement to retroactively cover this tax year, allowing affected residents to get a refund for any increases.

State Assemb. Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove), who is running for county executive, has said he plans to co-sponsor the state legislation necessary to reinstate the abatement.