Nassau County police are investigating a single-car crash early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Westbury that left one man dead. (Credit: Howard Schnapp)
Nassau County police are investigating an early morning single-car crash in Westbury that left one man dead.
A 911 call came in at 4:49 a.m. Saturday for an accident at School Street and Madison Street, a Nassau police spokeswoman said. One man was pronounced dead, she said.
No further details were available, including if there were other injuries.
A photo of the crash scene shows...
A photo of the crash scene shows a mangled white sedan with heavy front-end damage.
