Nassau police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Baldwin man who suffers from dementia.
Melvin Taylor, 74, was last seen 2 a.m. Monday at his home on Grand Terrace Avenue, police said.
Taylor has gray hair and a goatee, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and has a thin build, weighing 120 pounds, police said.
Detectives ask anyone with information to call the missing persons squad at 516-573-7347 or 911.
