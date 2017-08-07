Nassau police officials are beefing up security at meetings of the Nassau County Legislature, implementing bag screenings and adding more police officers, after a gunman shot several people at a congressional baseball practice in suburban Washington.

The new measures — which were implemented at Monday afternoon’s legislative meeting at the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building on Franklin Avenue in Mineola — included a sergeant and two police officers from the police department’s Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness Unit screening the bags of members of the public entering the meeting.

Acting Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said that while there is no known threat to the legislature, after the June attack on the congressional baseball team — in which four people were shot, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) — he ordered a comprehensive look at security at public buildings in the county.

“We did a reassessment of all of our security around the county [and] this is one of the buildings that was a little bit on the weak side,” Ryder said Monday. “It’s more preventive. . . . Bad guys need to know that they don’t get a free pass. We’re here.”

In addition to the two uniformed patrol officers normally stationed inside the meetings, another two Homeland Security officers will also attend, Ryder said. The department is also considering whether it will further enhance the security apparatus by adding metal detectors.

“We had discussions and are continuing to have discussions on whether it’s needed,” said Ryder. “We’re always out there. You may not see us, but we’re always in places that we should be.”

So far, the ramped-up security costs the county nothing, Ryder said, because the personnel detailed to provide security were already working.

Ryder said security measures were increased at other public buildings, but declined to detail any changes, saying only: “There are several that we have had discussions about and are changing, but we can’t discuss them, obviously.”

A spokesman for Presiding Officer Norma Gonsalves (R-East Meadow) did not immediately provide comment.

Authorities have said that James Hodgkinson shot four people — Scalise; Crystal Griner, a Capitol police officer assigned to protect Scalise; Zack Barth, a congressional aide; and Matt Mika, a Tyson Foods lobbyist — on June 14 in Alexandria, Virginia, during practice for a charity baseball game between Republicans and Democrats. All four survived. Hodgkinson was killed by police gunfire.

