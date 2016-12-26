Community Drive in Manhasset has reopened after being closed in both directions early Monday following a single-vehicle crash that downed a utility pole, Nassau County police said.

The closure was between Northern Boulevard and High Street, police said; there were no injuries.

A police spokesman said the crash at about 4:15 a.m. made the roadway impassable, downing the pole and wires.

He said the road is expected to be closed “for a while.”

A police spokeswoman said early Monday afternoon that the road had reopened. She did not have a timetable.

