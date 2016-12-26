Community Drive in Manhasset was closed in both directions early Monday after a single-vehicle crash that downed a utility pole, Nassau County police said.
Community Drive in Manhasset was closed in both directions early Monday after a single-vehicle crash that downed a utility pole, Nassau County police said.
The closure is between Northern Boulevard and High Street, police said; there were no injuries.
A police spokesman said the crash at about 4:15 a.m. made the roadway impassable, downing the pole and wires.
He said the road is expected to be closed “for a while.”
