Community Drive in Manhasset was closed in both directions early Monday after a single-vehicle crash that downed a utility pole, Nassau County police said.

The closure is between Northern Boulevard and High Street, police said; there were no injuries.

A police spokesman said the crash at about 4:15 a.m. made the roadway impassable, downing the pole and wires.

He said the road is expected to be closed “for a while.”