Police have determined that a car that struck and killed a man crossing Sunrise Highway in Massapequa Friday night had “adequate braking ability,” Nassau County police said in a news release Saturday morning.
The investigation by Homicide Squad Detectives is ongoing, police said.
The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was hit while he was trying to cross the road from the north to the south side by a 2015 Lincoln that was traveling east about 9:25 p.m. between Hicksville Road and Broadway, police said.
The victim died at the scene, police said.
A brake test had been administered on the vehicle, police said, after the female driver, 49, remained at the intersection after the crash.
