Nassau detectives are looking for a missing Baldwin woman, police said.
Kerlande Lazard, 54, was reported missing on Tuesday. She was last seen driving her 2001 Toyota Highlander and may have been heading to Brooklyn, according to police.
Police said Lazard has a cognitive disorder and is in need of medical attention. She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.
Detectives request anyone with information on Lazard’s whereabouts to call the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or 911.
