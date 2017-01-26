Nassau police officers and a police medic rescued an unconscious dog from a Hickville house fire, police said Thursday.

Two other dogs were also in the Georgia Street house at the time the fire broke out about 9 a.m. and all three canines were being treated by a veterinarian and were in stable condition Thursday afternoon, said Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun, a Nassau County police spokesman.

Police medic Benjamin Butt administered oxygen to at least one of the dogs, police said.

No other injuries were reported. Further details weren’t immediately available.