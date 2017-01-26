The Nassau County Police Department unveiled to the community a new police precinct in Baldwin Thursday, a $13 million project that officials said replaced an old structure that posed safety risks.

The brand-new building, which is 20,000 square-feet, houses many of the amenities that the 1930s-era crumbling structure didn’t -- a dedicated lineup room and private interview areas, including one in the entry where residents can file incident reports. The three-story building also has a break area and exercise gym for officers.

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano cut a red ceremonial ribbon, alongside acting Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter while dozens of other elected officials and community members looked on. “We have a beautiful, state-of-the-art precinct that will help our police officers serve our residents and keep them safe,” said Mangano, who called the old building a “dilapidated police department building that was a threat to both the officers’ safety and anybody else that had to come into this building.”

In 2014, Mangano reversed course from a previous plan to save $20 million by merging the department’s eight precincts into four. The Baldwin precinct was to be merged with the Seventh Precinct in Seaford. Much of the plan was ultimately dropped.

The First Precinct building, which police moved into last fall, is one of a series of precinct construction projects currently underway or planned. The Fourth Precinct and Second Precinct policing center, formerly the Eighth Precinct, are currently under construction.

But Nassau Police Benevolent Association official James McDermott said other precincts, such as the Fifth in Elmont, are in dire need of updates.

“They’re old buildings,” said McDermott, the PBA sergeant-at-arms. “We had a sewage leak in the basement at one point. You’d have to go and see it. It’s an OSHA [Occupational Safety and Health Administration] nightmare. We’ve had complaints. It needs a new building. It’s falling apart.”

Mangano, who has pleaded not guilty to a federal indictment on corruption charges, said he’d like to construct new precincts departmentwide, but doesn’t have construction schedules for any others. “The ones that are in sad shape first,” he said.