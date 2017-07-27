One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a collision Thursday morning on West Old Country Road in Hicksville, Nassau County police said.
Police said the crash occurred at 8:32 a.m. at the intersection with Jerusalem Avenue.
One of the vehicles, a GMC Envoy, overturned in the crash and that vehicle’s driver needed assistance in being evacuated from the SUV, police said.
Additional details were not available. No one was charged in the accident.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.