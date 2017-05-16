County Executive Edward Mangano’s administration has proposed a contract amendment that would keep the embattled jail medical vendor in place for three months and give the company a significant raise while the county works to transition to Nassau University Medical Center as the next provider of inmate services, records show.

The administration has pitched giving Armor Correctional Health Services $4.8 million to stay on past its May 31 contract end date and remain at the East Meadow jail until Aug. 31.

Administration officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning. But county Legis. Kevan Abrahams (D-Freeport), the minority party leader, called the proposed amendment “an astronomical amount of money to pay for a provider that is inadequate.”

“We are being price-gouged,” he added. “ . . . Because the administration has handled this so poorly, it’s Armor or no one. We’re stuck basically.”

A state oversight board has found Armor provided inadequate care in the deaths of at least five Nassau inmates since the company first won a contract worth $11 million a year in mid-2011. Four federal lawsuits against Armor and the county involving Nassau inmate fatalities remain pending, after a jury’s nearly $8 million verdict against the parties last month following a veteran’s 2012 jail suicide.

The state attorney general also sued Armor last year, alleging a pattern of deficient inmate care, before settling the claim by issuing a $350,000 fine and banning the company from bidding on contracts in New York for three years.

The proposed contract amendment states that as part of the deal, the county “releases Armor for performance indicator penalties” — money the county assessed because the company failed to hit performance marks — after Nassau received $250,000 out of the attorney general’s lawsuit settlement with Armor.

The amendment to the for-profit company’s contract would increase its current compensation rate by more than $1 million over its present earnings rate.

It also would settle a lawsuit Armor brought against the county seeking a judgment that the company would be allowed to leave the jail on May 31. Administration officials have said they could activate a contract clause to force the company to stay longer in order to facilitate a transition to the next vendor.

The proposed contract amendment also states with certainty that Mangano’s administration intends to strike a deal with NUMC to be the next provider of inmate health care services at the jail. A Nassau deputy attorney said in court last week that county and hospital officials were scheduled to meet Wednesday and discuss “essential terms” as the parties were “very close” to coming to an agreement.

Last month, administration officials began negotiations with NUMC to provide inmate care on at least an interim basis. The talks were an emergency attempt by Mangano officials to prevent a gap in inmate care after no qualified vendors offered bids on a second request for proposals put out in March as the administration searched for a new jail contractor.

The proposed contract amendment will have to be approved by the county legislature’s Republican-controlled Rules Committee. The legislature’s next meeting will be held Monday, when the measure could be considered on an emergency basis.