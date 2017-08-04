A Town of Hempstead resident tested positive for West Nile virus, the Nassau County Department of Health said Friday.

The person “developed symptoms in late June, was not hospitalized and is under the age of 50,” spokeswoman Caroline McCummins said by telephone.

The Health Department could not release any further information about the patient.

Last year, a Town of Hempstead resident who contracted West Nile virus died, marking the first death of a person with West Nile to be reported in two years on Long Island.

Meanwhile, four more samples of mosquitoes — from East Garden City, Mineola, Garden City and East Hills — that were collected on July 21 tested positive for the virus, McCummins said.

In Suffolk, no humans or horses have tested positive for West Nile virus this year, its health department said in a statement.

However, 22 new mosquito samples taken on July 26 in Suffolk have tested positive for the virus, bringing this year’s total to 44 cases of West Nile in mosquitoes, the health department said. Three birds have tested positive to date.

The Culex pipiens-restuans mosquitoes were collected from Lindenhurst, Copaigue, West Babylon, Huntington, Greenlawn, Huntington Station, Nesconset, Commack, Smithtown, Bay Shore, Oakdale, Stony Brook, Port Jefferson Station, Selden, Holtsville, Ridge and East Hampton, health officials said.

One of the samples was the Culex salinarius type, which was collected on July 26 in Farmingville.

“While there is no cause for alarm, we advise residents to cooperate with us in our efforts to reduce the exposure to the virus, which can be debilitating to humans,” Health Commissioner Dr. James Tomarken said in a statement.

In Suffolk, the virus has been found in birds and mosquito samples every year since it was first detected in 1999.

Mosquitoes that carry the West Nile virus can infect people through bites.

Most people infected with the virus only experience mild or no symptoms, but others can develop symptoms including a high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis, Suffolk said.

Individuals, especially those age 50 or older or those with compromised immune systems, are urged to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites, Suffolk officials said.