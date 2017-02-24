Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano’s administration has asked the jail’s controversial inmate health care provider to begin negotiations right away for an extension of its contract after recently ending talks with its hand-picked successor over a financial disagreement.

But Armor Correctional Health Services was sending mixed signals Friday about whether it was willing to stay beyond its May 31 contract termination date.

The company has come under fire during its Nassau jail tenure in connection with a series of inmate deaths and allegations of negligent inmate care, including in a lawsuit from New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman that it settled last year.

An Armor spokeswoman released a statement to Newsday on Friday saying the Florida-based company’s “intent is to conclude their services no later than that date” in May that its contract is up.

But an Armor attorney also told county officials Thursday that the company would be willing to negotiate an extension based on certain terms, according to administration officials.

Those terms included potentially higher compensation for Armor’s services. They also included an “understanding” that “relevant senior county officials,” including the Legislature’s majority and minority leaders, the comptroller, the sheriff and the correction officers’ union leader “do not object to the parties undertaking such discussions.”

In the meantime, Deputy County Executive Charles Ribando said Friday that the administration plans to issue a new request for proposals for a jail medical contract by the end of next week to continue seeking a permanent vendor.

He said the administration was setting up a conference call with Armor for early next week to try to start negotiating a month-to-month contract.

“They understand the position we’re in. Although they really wanted to leave … they’re of course willing to negotiate until we can get somebody to transition,” Ribando said.

The deputy county executive also said the county would be forced to turn to Nassau University Medical Center to once again provide inmate care in the event Armor left after its contract was up and the county hadn’t hired a permanent vendor.

Some officials that Armor mentioned in regards to its willingness to negotiate a contract extension, including Legis. Minority leader Kevan Abrahams (D-Freeport), said Friday it seems Armor “is trying to mute” its critics.

He said as a medical provider, Armor should know that walking away from patients who potentially have no other way of getting treatment would hurt the company’s credibility.

“Good luck finding another contract in this country knowing that you walked out on patients,” Abrahams said.

But he also said the county should turn to NUMC, a county hospital, to care for inmates if at all possible.

“If Armor’s ready to walk away, we’re ready to show them the door. If NUMC is ready to step up and do it, why are we having this conversation with Armor?”

Correction union leader Brian Sullivan also said Friday that the administration should go back to using NUMC, a county hospital, for inmate care if possible.

An NUMC spokeswoman declined to comment Friday.