The Nassau County Police Department said Friday it is “very concerned” and has launched an investigation after a video showed two of its uniformed officers posing for a selfie in front of a burning home in Uniondale on Thursday.
NBC 4 New York broadcast the video late Thursday. It showed one officer holding up a cellphone as he and a fellow officer stood in front of the home, which was engulfed in flames.
The video showed the officers later approaching a man taking selfies in front of the home and ushering him away.StoryOfficials: Stove left on causes house fire
“The commissioner is very concerned and there is an investigation,” a department spokeswoman said Friday.
A representative for the officers union could not immediately be reached for comment.
The fire broke out at the home on Dale Place at about 3 p.m. after a stove was accidentally left on, according to a spokesman from the Nassau County fire marshal’s office. The home was seriously damaged, but the sole occupant escaped through a window and firefighters rescued a dog from the blaze.
