The Hempstead Town Zoning Board of Appeals will meet Thursday to hear the application for an East Meadow mosque where expansion plans have sparked community concerns over parking and traffic.
The Long Island Muslim Society wants to construct a second story at its building on East Meadow Avenue, and add a two-story staircase on the side of the structure to connect the two floors.
The...
