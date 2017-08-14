Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 78° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    NassauLong Island

    Neighbors oppose expansion plan for mosque in East Meadow

    Updated
    By  stefanie.dazio@newsday.com

    Reprints + -
    An attorney representing the Long Island Muslim Society

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    An attorney representing the Long Island Muslim Society says the East Meadow mosque needs to expand to accommodate its membership. (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

    The Hempstead Town Zoning Board of Appeals will meet Thursday to hear the application for an East Meadow mosque where expansion plans have sparked community concerns over parking and traffic.

    The Long Island Muslim Society wants to construct a second story at its building on East Meadow Avenue, and add a two-story staircase on the side of the structure to connect the two floors.

    The...

    Continue Reading

    Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

    Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

    $0.99/Week Thereafter

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    More coverage

    The alleged Crips member newly indicted were identified Feds: Members of Bloods street gang charged Andy Blacker, CEO of Rednote LLC, maker of LI app maker raises $5.9M in venture capital Illinois-based ExteNet Systems Inc. wants to add 60 North Shore villages act to block cell antennas

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK