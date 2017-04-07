Hundreds of Idina Menzel fans discovered they had tickets but were frozen out of seats at her Friday night concert in the renovated Nassau Coliseum.

“We gave our tickets to the guy and he scanned it and this really horrible red X appeared on their little beepers,” said Lauren Wagner of Huntington, who was with her husband. “I’m like, ‘What does that mean,’ and . . . he points to this line that wrapped around half the Coliseum and it was massive.”

To Wagner, the line seemed to be 800 people long, and as Menzel began singing, ticket holders buzzed over the mystery of why they were standing in a separate line.

An usher told Wagner that they didn’t have seats.

The configuration of the “bowl” seating for the Menzel show had changed and a curtain blocked the view of many customers, who had to be relocated, said Mandy Gutmann, spokeswoman for the Coliseum’s operator, Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment.

She declined to give the specific number of ticket holders affected but said it was in the low hundreds. Fans were given the option of getting another seat or a refund, Gutmann said.

NYCB Live’s Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum tweeted an apology: “We appreciate everyone coming to tonight’s show & apologize for the inconvenience at the box office caused by seat relocations.”

The venue reopened Wednesday with a Billy Joel concert after being rebuilt from top to bottom.

Many fans tweeted their frustration.

“the obstructed view never bothered me anyway,” @tiffitis tweeted.

Wagner said people in line sang “Let It Go,” Menzel’s Grammy-winning song from Disney’s “Frozen.”

She said the box office manager told her the Coliseum operator knew months ago that Menzel had changed the setup but it continued selling tickets.

Gutmann declined to comment on this and other points.

“We apologize for any inconvenience our guests may have encountered at tonight’s event,” she said in a statement. “The customer experience will get better as we make the necessary adjustments during opening week and beyond.”

Wagner and her husband demanded a refund after finding out their front and center row seats — a $300 expense for the concert night — would be replaced by seats so far out they wouldn’t feel the warmth of their idol singing.

“I was like a schoolgirl,” Wagner, 32, said after getting home. “I was so excited to see her.”