A Jeep driver was injured Sunday morning after she lost control of the vehicle and landed on the front lawn of a New Hyde Park home, the village fire chief said.
The driver lost control of the Jeep shortly after 7:37 a.m. on a curve in the road along Covert Avenue near Fifth Avenue, Fire Chief Ann Mullooly said. The driver then crashed into a parked SUV and took down a utility pole before ending up on the front lawn of a nearby home, Mullooly said.
“We don’t know why she lost control,” Mullooly said.
She said the injured driver was transported to NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola by fire department ambulance, but the nature of her injuries and condition were not known.
The identity of the driver and other details of the incident were not available.
Nassau County police said they could only confirm that an accident occurred at the location, and that a utility pole was struck and at least one person was injured.
