Nassau County police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 63-year-old New Hyde Park woman missing since Monday morning.
According to detectives, Lin Yijin, 63, of Wilton Street, was last seen leaving her home for her daily walk at 11 a.m. and failed to return.
Police said Yijin does not speak English. She is described as 4 -feet-9 inches tall and 90 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red winter jacket and red shoes. Her intended destination is unknown.
Detectives request anyone with information regarding Lin’s whereabouts to call the Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or 911.
