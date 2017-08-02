A $1 million second-place Mega Millions lottery ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on Stewart Avenue in Hicksville, according to the New York Lottery website.
Another $1 million second-prize ticket was sold at the Sweet 14 candy store on East 14th Street in Manhattan, according to the website.
The winning numbers in the Tuesday drawing, according to the website, were 20, 22, 52, 57 and 73, with a Mega ball of 7.
No one had the Mega Ball number and there was no winner of the $303 million jackpot, according to the website.
