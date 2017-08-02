A $1 million second-place Mega Millions lottery ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on Stewart Avenue in Hicksville, according to the New York Lottery website.

Another $1 million second-prize ticket was sold at the Sweet 14 candy store on East 14th Street in Manhattan, according to the website.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The winning numbers in the Tuesday drawing, according to the website, were 20, 22, 52, 57 and 73, with a Mega ball of 7.

No one had the Mega Ball number and there was no winner of the $303 million jackpot, according to the website.