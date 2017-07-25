A winning $1 million New York Lottery Powerball ticket was purchased at the Lucky 7 Convenience store in North New Hyde Park, officials said this week.
The winning numbers for the July 22 drawing were 05, 32, 44, 53 and 60, lottery officials said.
“No one has come forward yet. We put a huge printout in the window to let people know about it, to check their numbers,” store employee Siddiqui Ali said Tuesday.
Comments
