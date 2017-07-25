A winning $1 million New York Lottery Powerball ticket was purchased at the Lucky 7 Convenience store in North New Hyde Park, officials said this week.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The winning numbers for the July 22 drawing were 05, 32, 44, 53 and 60, lottery officials said.

“No one has come forward yet. We put a huge printout in the window to let people know about it, to check their numbers,” store employee Siddiqui Ali said Tuesday.