Investigators are trying to determine the cause of an early morning fire that damaged a home in Roslyn Heights on Thursday.

Nassau County police said the fire at the home on Donald Street was reported in a 911 call at 4:25 a.m. and all occupants were able to escape without injury.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Fire officials said only that the cause was under investigation by the fire marshal’s office and police Arson Squad detectives.

Photos from the scene showed flames leaping from a first-floor window in the two-story home, as well as thick black smoke billowing from the structure.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Long IslandRecent LI fires