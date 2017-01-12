Firefighters respond to a house fire on Donald Drive in Roslyn Heights early Thursday morning, Jan. 12, 2017. Nassau County police said all occupants escaped without injury. (Credit: Kevin Madigan)
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of an early morning fire that damaged a home in Roslyn Heights on Thursday.
Nassau County police said the fire at the home on Donald Street was reported in a 911 call at 4:25 a.m. and all occupants were able to escape without injury.
Fire officials said only that the cause was under investigation by the fire marshal’s office and police...
Log in
Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access
There's more to the story! Subscribe now.
Get unlimited digital access $14.99 A MONTH
Join Now
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in or register
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of an early morning fire that damaged a home in Roslyn Heights on Thursday.
Nassau County police said the fire at the home on Donald Street was reported in a 911 call at 4:25 a.m. and all occupants were able to escape without injury.
Fire officials said only that the cause was under investigation by the fire marshal’s office and police Arson Squad detectives.
Photos from the scene showed flames leaping from a first-floor window in the two-story home, as well as thick black smoke billowing from the structure.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.