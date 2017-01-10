The North Hempstead Town Board will hold two public hearings in February addressing ethics and nepotism.
The proposed amendment for the town ethics code includes various provisions such as conflicts of interest, interests in contracts, gifts, disclosure, private employment and use of the town’s resources.
The board is also considering a new local law to set forth regulations on employment, supervision, transfer or recommendation of relatives of town staff.StoryHighway superintendent resigns amid OT probe
The town ethics board has been exploring expanding its policies in the wake of the arrest of former Town Democratic Party leader Gerard Terry, and a March Newsday investigation revealing that four relatives of former Highway Superintendent Thomas Tiernan were on the town payroll.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.