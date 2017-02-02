North Hempstead Town council members voted 7-0 Tuesday night to allow up to $14.1 million to be spent renovating the pool at Clinton G. Martin Park in New Hyde Park.

The original budget was $12.8 million, but council members also approved a bond measure of $502,000. The renovations call for adding a new slide and reducing the kiddie pool from 9,000 square feet to 5,000 square feet. 

During Tuesday night’s meeting, town public works commissioner Paul DiMaria said the vote allows the town to spend $14.1 million, if necessary. The final price is tentative. 

The town will soon begin soliciting bids. Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth reiterated Tuesday night that the town will have the pool ready for June 2018. 