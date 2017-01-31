Kim Kaiman’s position as deputy commissioner in the supervisor’s office has been transferred to another department in the town of North Hempstead, effective Tuesday.
“Everything is the same,” said town spokeswoman Carole Trottere, adding that Kaiman will hold the same position and receive the same compensation, $81,344. The town has not provided a reason for the move.
Kaiman, 47, is the wife of former Town Supervisor Jon Kaiman, who served from 2004 to 2013. She was hired by the town in 2014 as a deputy commissioner of finance, at an annual salary of $75,000. As a non-union town employee, Kaiman receives benefits, but she was also appointed executive director of the town Business and Tourism Development Corporation, a role with no additional compensation.
Kaiman’s salary was bumped up to $81,344 in 2017, Trottere said.
The Business and Tourism Development Corporation’s mission is to attract new business development and tourism in the town. The agency’s board is chaired by Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth.
Trottere said that Kaiman’s position would be budgeted back over to the Business and Tourism Development Corporation, specifically the Community Services Department.
