HIGHLIGHTS Town will hold April 25 hearing on properties in Westbury, Albertson

Resident near one property says ‘everybody is upset about it’

North Hempstead will hold a hearing on April 25 to order the owners of three long-vacant zombie houses to either repair or demolish the properties. If they fail to comply, the town will demolish the houses.

The houses are at 240 Sheridan St. and 32 Third Ave., both in Westbury; and 21 Foxcroft Rd. in Albertson. Two have been damaged by fires.

The town did not provide information on how long the homes have been vacant or how many violation notifications the homeowners have received. All three homes were boarded up by the town, with cleanup costs charged by placing liens on the properties, said town spokeswoman Carole Trottere.

Neighbors of the three properties said the homes are eyesores that attract squatters and depreciate home values.

Charles Hargett, who lives near one of the Westbury properties, said he was glad to hear the town will take action.

“Everybody is upset about it in the neighborhood,” Hargett said. “The only recourse we have is to report this to the town to let them know how we feel about it.”

Zombie houses are a growing concern on the Island. A 2015 Newsday report found that Long Island had the highest number of zombie houses in the state, and ranked in the nation’s top 10.