A cat and a dog were killed during a morning house fire in North Massapequa that left a resident suffering from smoke inhalation and a firefighter with an injured hand, a fire official said.
The woman who suffered smoke inhalation was taken to a hospital as a precaution, North Massapequa Fire Chief Fred Ferrara said.
The other five people, two other dogs and another cat got out of the house uninjured, he said.
He said the fire in the home on North Delaware Avenue, near North Broadway, was reported at 7:10 a.m. and was under control by 8 a.m.
About 60 firefighters from North Massapequa, Farmingdale, Bethpage, Seaford, Massapequa and Hicksville were on the scene, he said.
The Red Cross was helping the family find temporary accommodations, he said.
The Nassau County fire marshal and the police Arson Squad were investigating, “but there is nothing suspicious at this time,” Ferrara said.
