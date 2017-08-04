New York American Water has issued a water shortage advisory for four North Shore hamlets and villages after a well in Sea Cliff was taken out of service.

Residents of Sea Cliff, Glen Head, Glenwood Landing and Old Brookville are being instructed to conserve water and not wash cars, water lawns or fill swimming pools, said Carolyn McCummings, a spokeswoman for Nassau’s Department of Health, which directed the private water company to issue the water shortage advisory.

McCummings could not say immediately when the advisory would be lifted.

“These restrictions are necessary to ensure there is sufficient water supply and to maintain adequate distribution system pressure for firefighting,” McCummings said. “The water is safe to drink and these are precautionary measures.”

The well, located on Roslyn Avenue, was taken out of service when casing within the well hole failed, allowing dirt and gravel to get into the system, according to a letter by Sea Cliff Village Administrator Bruce Kennedy.

“The water company had this same problem over the winter and rather than drill a new well, they ‘re-sleeved’ the old one,” Kennedy wrote Thursday to Sea Cliff residents. “It appears that this fix did not work and they are experiencing the same problem now.”

A spokeswoman for New York American Water did not respond to a request for comment.

Sea Cliff ratepayers will be serviced by a neighboring well in Glen Head, while the company is contracting with the Glenwood Water District and the City of Glen Cove Water System to handle excess demand, McCummings said.