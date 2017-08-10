Westbound lanes of the Northern State Parkway were closed for more than three hours in Nassau County early Thursday for an accident investigation, state police said.
The lanes between exits 26 and 25, on the border with Lake Success and North Hills, were closed about 1:30 a.m. and reopened about 5 a.m., police said.
News 12 Long Island reported from the scene that the crash involved a motorcycle, and that it was unclear whether another vehicle was involved.
The state Department of Transportation website said the accident involved two vehicles.
State police said they had no further details.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.