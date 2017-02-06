Two people were injured early Monday in a wrong-way crash on the Northern State Parkway, State Police said.
The accident occurred at 4:06 a.m. when a car heading east in the westbound lanes of the parkway struck another vehicle head-on near the interchange with the Wantagh State Parkway, a police spokeswoman said.
Both drivers were hospitalized, but there was no word on their condition, officials said.
Video from the scene showed two cars with extensive front-end damage.
All lanes were closed after the accident, but the eastbound lanes had reopened by 5 a.m., and the westbound lanes had reopened as of 6:23 a.m., according to state Department of Transportation website.
