A drunken East Meadow woman drove the wrong way Monday morning on two Long Island parkways, went past state trooper patrol cars trying to block her and crashed into an oncoming vehicle, police said.

Christine Shefts, 51, suffered minor injuries and was awaiting a bedside arraignment at Nassau University Medical Center, State Police said. She was charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

The driver of the other car suffered a minor hand injury, police said.

State Police said they got a call at the Farmingdale barracks at 4:06 a.m. that a car was traveling north in the southbound lanes of the Wantagh State Parkway.

As troopers rushed to intercept the car, other callers said that it had headed east in westbound lanes of the Northern State Parkway, police said.

Responding troopers on the Northern State — their emergency lights flashing — saw the car coming toward them and changed from lane to lane in an attempt to block it, police said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The woman’s car got past them and struck another car head-on just east of the Wantagh, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the wrong-way driver or the crash is asked to call the State Police at 631-756-3300.

All lanes were closed after the crash. The eastbound lanes had reopened by 5 a.m., and the westbound lanes had reopened as of 6:23 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation website.