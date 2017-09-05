A police escort may not have been on the school supply list, but Austin Tuozzolo had one in tow on his first day of school Tuesday.

The young son of NYPD Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo was joined by 30 officers from his late father’s precinct, the 43rd in the Bronx, as he and his mother walked from their Greenlawn home to the bus stop. Tuesday marked Austin’s first day of kindergarten, the NYPD said.

“This morning we continued our vow to #NeverForget Paul’s family,” the 43rd Precinct said in a tweet.

Photos and video show a smiling Austin and his mother, Lisa, standing with the officers in front of their house and flanked by them at the bus stop.

In a video post by Patches4Paul, a Facebook page dedicated to Tuozzolo’s memory, the group of officers wave and shout goodbye as Austin, dressed in a red, white and blue polo shirt, climbs the bus steps.

“Since Sgt. Tuozzolo couldn’t be here to put his son on the bus for his first day of elementary school, his 43 family made sure little Austin was not alone on his first day getting on the bus!” the video was captioned.

The video received more than 1,000 shares from supporters on Facebook.

“Nothing like the family in blue. Hope he has a great 1st day!!” one commenter wrote.

Paul Tuozzolo, 41, of Greenlawn, died Nov. 4, 2016. A 19-year veteran of the NYPD, Tuozzolo was responding to a call about a break-in in the Van Nest section of the Bronx when he was shot while pursuing the suspect, Manuel Rosales, 35, of Brentwood.

Rosales was also fatally shot at the scene.

Tuozzolo’s widow, Lisa, and two young sons received an outpouring of support in the months following his death. Austin has thrown out the ceremonial first pitch at a Mets game and accepted the NYPD’s highest honor on behalf of his father.

An NYPD spokesman declined to comment further. The 43rd Precinct and the Tuozzolo family were not available for comment.