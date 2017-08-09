A Westbury man died Tuesday after his Jeep collided with a parked tractor trailer as he exited the westbound Long Island Expressway / Queens Midtown Expressway in Queens, police said.
The fatal crash, which occurred at 1:36 p.m. in Maspeth, forced a road closure that caused an hourslong delay for traffic leading to the Queens-Midtown Tunnel.
The NYPD identified the victim as Kevin Hurtes, 27, of Fifth Avenue.
Hurtes was driving a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee westbound on the Queens Midtown Expressway, the portion of the LIE leading to the tunnel, when he exited at Grand Avenue — and hit the tractor trailer, which was stopped or parked near the Mazeau Street overpass, according to the NYPD.
Police said Hurtes suffered “head and body trauma” and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The tractor trailer driver was not injured.
No one has been charged and the Collision Investigation Squad is continuing to investigate, the NYPD said.
