When Chelsea Breedy began having contractions early Thursday, she expected to give birth to her son Channing at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip.

But Channing had other plans.

Nassau police officers helped Breedy, 26, of Massapequa, deliver her son in an ambulance on the side of Robert Moses Causeway, just south of Sunrise Highway. Channing was born at 12:32 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces. He was due on July 29.

“It was a blessing,” Breedy said at a news conference Friday, joined by family members and officers at Good Samaritan. “They all helped me. . . . They did a great job.”

“It all happened really quickly” she said, recalling she had “killer contractions” around midnight and her water broke at about 12:15 a.m. Thursday. Breedy planned to drive to the hospital, but said her husband, Ronald Sparks, suggested they call an ambulance instead.

“We would have been having a baby in the back of his car,” Breedy said.

Officers responded within minutes, and police medic Ryan Makovy assisted Breedy and Sparks in the back of the ambulance.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Breedy recalled Makovy telling her to make sure she “mentally prepared” herself because she wouldn’t be able to receive an epidural, and telling the ambulance driver, Officer David Pyes, to pull over.

While Breedy said it was a painful delivery, it was over in 15 minutes.

“The next thing you know I started hearing crying,” she said. “And then he was here. He made his grand entrance.”

Makovy knew Breedy’s delivery was “imminent,” he said. Pyes and Officer Michael Passarelli, who was following the ambulance in a police vehicle, assisted with the birth.

“We train quite extensively on this but, you know, training doesn’t always prepare you for what you’re going to deal with,” Makovy said. “But mom did all the work.”

Pyes said the delivery went perfectly.

“I got to say ‘It’s a boy’ over the radio for the first time,” he said.

Channing is Breedy’s third child; her daughters, Chrichelle and Charleigh, are 7 and 2, respectively. Officers presented Breedy and her family with a gift Friday morning, a Curious George stuffed animal for Channing.

Sparks thanked Makovy at the hospital for making sure “everything was all right.”

“I didn’t know what was going to happen,” said Sparks, who was able to cut his son’s umbilical cord. “You only see this stuff in the movies, so I didn’t believe that I would be someone going through that experience.”