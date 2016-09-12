HIGHLIGHTS Five residents, two off-duty cops who came to their aid treated

One person at hospital after fall, spokeswoman says

Seven people, including two off-duty police officers, were transported to a hospital suffering from smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide exposure after an early morning house fire Monday in Freeport, authorities said.

An eighth person was taken to the hospital after a fall, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Nassau Fire Marshal’s Office spokesman Michael F. Uttaro said though the fire was initially classified as a mass casualty incident, all of the injuries were believed to be minor.

A spokeswoman for Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, Shelley Lotenberg, said seven people transported were “being evaluated and treated for smoke inhalation. It has not been determined yet if any will be admitted.”

The fire at the home on Roosevelt Avenue was reported at 6:31 a.m., Freeport police said.

Police referred all other questions to the mayor’s office and to Nassau County police.

The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to inquiries. Nassau police said they were awaiting information from officials in Freeport and so could not comment on the situation.

Uttaro said investigators believe the fire began on the rear deck of the single-family home and extended “rapidly into the house.”

He said smoke detectors alerted residents to the fire and two off-duty officers — one from Nassau police, the other from Freeport police — also notified the residents, helping them escape the home to safety.

Uttaro said the five residents and two officers transported to NUMC all were suffering from smoke inhalation and carbon exposure. He said the cause of the fire remains undetermined, but initial indications are that it is not suspicious.

Volunteers from five departments — Freeport, Oceanside, Baldwin, North Merrick and Bellmore-Merrick — responded to the scene, Uttaro said. Responders included firefighters and EMS/ambulance crews, he said.