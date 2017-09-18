Police issued an Amber Alert Monday morning for two children abducted by their mother in Jericho and believed to be in danger, officials said.
“The children were taken under circumstances that lead the police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious physical harm/and or death,” the state-issued Amber Alert said.
The mother is Sun Shin, about 31 years old and driving a white four-door 2015 Honda Accord with New York license plate HCR 1560, the alert and Nassau County police said.
The car was last seen on 17th Street in Jericho, in the area of the abduction, at about 6:45 a.m. Monday, the alert said.
The abducted children are Promise Lee, a 2-month-old male, and Love Lee, a 2-year-old female, the alert said.
Police could not immediately say why they thought the children are in danger.
