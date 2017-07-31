One firefighter was injured battling a blaze that ravaged one home and caused minor damage to two others Sunday in Lakeview, Nassau County police and fire officials said.

Video posted on the Lakeview Fire Department Facebook page showed fire tearing through the roof of the home on Park Avenue — and said no occupants were injured in the blaze.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Police said the fire was reported at 6:03 p.m.

Firefighters from Lakeview, Rockville Centre, West Hempstead, South Hempstead, Hempstead, Franklin Square, Elmont and Valley Stream all responded to the scene.

In addition to the video, photos showed the entire roof of the home destroyed, with major damage to the upper floor of the structure, as well as to one whole side of the home. Fire officials were not immediately available to comment.

A posting on the official Lakeview website page read: “Thankfully no one was hurt that resided in the home. One of our firefighters was injured in the course of his duties but is expected to be okay. We wish to thank all Mutual Aid and standby companies for their assistance in extinguishing this blaze.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

News 12 Long Island reported investigators were looking at the role of rooftop solar panels in the blaze.