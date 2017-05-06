A man and three teenage girls were rescued Saturday morning after their minivan collided with a sport utility vehicle and flipped on its side in Melville, authorities said.
About 12:40 a.m., about 40 emergency responders from the Melville and Plainview fire departments and police from Suffolk and Nassau counties arrived at the scene on Round Swamp Road and the North Service Road of the Long Island Expressway, where they found the overturned vehicle, said Steve Silverman, a public information officer for the Melville Fire Department.
The four occupants of the minivan were trapped, Silverman said. Responders secured the vehicle while Melville firefighters and Emergency Services officers from Nassau used heavy rescue tools to cut into the vehicle, Silverman said.
The man and teens were taken out of the minivan through the front windshield and rear door window, Silverman said. They were transported by Melville Rescue Squad and Nassau County Police ambulances to Winthrop-University Hospital and Huntington Hospital for treatment of n injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
The roadway was shut down for about an hour after the crash, a Suffolk police spokeswoman said.
